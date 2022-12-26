Goodwin Daniel L Has $296,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.27 on Monday. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

