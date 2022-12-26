Goodwin Daniel L Has $371,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

SO stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,810. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

