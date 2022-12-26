Goodwin Daniel L Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.14% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,866,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $671,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,528. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

