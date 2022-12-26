Goodwin Daniel L Sells 515 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 306.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 73,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

