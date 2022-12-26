Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,533 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %
MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
