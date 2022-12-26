Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,533 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

