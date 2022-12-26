Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

GS stock opened at $345.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.49 and a 200 day moving average of $330.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

