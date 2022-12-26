Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crane worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Crane by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crane by 13.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crane by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $99.49 on Monday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

