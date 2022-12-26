Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

