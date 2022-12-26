Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $5,411,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 12.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $334.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.