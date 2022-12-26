Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,038 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
