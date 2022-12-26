Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

