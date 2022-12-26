Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $941,565.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $941,565.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00417287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00607629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00259463 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

