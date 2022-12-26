HC Wainwright Lowers Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $14.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,217 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

