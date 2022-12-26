Head to Head Comparison: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $2.81 billion 1.25 $476.88 million $3.02 6.90 Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 3.88 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.09

This table compares Virtu Financial and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 13.27% 38.81% 5.99% Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virtu Financial and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 Robinhood Markets 3 5 4 0 2.08

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.55%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

