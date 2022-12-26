Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

