Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 1,626,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,613,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.93.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.