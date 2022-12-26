Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $145.97 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00023714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.97 million and $283,476.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227297 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08054472 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $292,228.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

