Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.32. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

