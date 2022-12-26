Hop Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92,569.16 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $92,569.16 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

