Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $93,283.62 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.