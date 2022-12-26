Horizen (ZEN) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $122.03 million and $8.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00054820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00236839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00075442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,190,181 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

