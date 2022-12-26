Hotel Property Investments (HPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 2nd

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

