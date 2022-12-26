Hotel Property Investments (HPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 2nd

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
About Hotel Property Investments
