HUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.44 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $7,988.46 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

