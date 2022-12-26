ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $136.34 million and $1.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14954963 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,783,953.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.