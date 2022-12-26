iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.13). Approximately 9,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.07).

iEnergizer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.17. The firm has a market cap of £808.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29.

iEnergizer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 11.07 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

