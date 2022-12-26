iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Cap of $106.84 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $106.84 million and $13.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013699 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00228053 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000101 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

