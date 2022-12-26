Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 6,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,681. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.