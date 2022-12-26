Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Independent Bank Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of IBCP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 6,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,681. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
