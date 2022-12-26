Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,134,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 19.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

