Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,591. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

