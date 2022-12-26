Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

