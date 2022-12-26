Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 117.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 139,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DVA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,373. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

