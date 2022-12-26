Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 207,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

