Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 2.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $383.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,753. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

