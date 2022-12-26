Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $45.79. 41,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

