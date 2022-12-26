Insider Buying: Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Acquires £181,486.14 in Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) insider James North bought 109,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £181,486.14 ($220,464.21).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 432.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.53. Ferrexpo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

