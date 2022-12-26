Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CFO Buys $33,850.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

