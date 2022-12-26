Insider Buying: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Purchases C$20,142.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Wissam Francis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.07 per share, with a total value of C$20,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,966.70.

Wissam Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Wissam Francis acquired 16,900 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE TCN opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.67. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$222.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.