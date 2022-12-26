Insider Selling: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells $123,760.00 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.45 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

