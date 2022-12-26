Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 98,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,853. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

