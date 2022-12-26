International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,162. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

