International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.