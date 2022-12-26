Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Position Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

PSR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

