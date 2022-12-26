Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.