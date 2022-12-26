IOST Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.08 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $131.51 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

