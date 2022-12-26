iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,602. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

