iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. 93,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,935. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65.

