iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,587 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

