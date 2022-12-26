iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 6.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.37. 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.