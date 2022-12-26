iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stone Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.13. 262,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

