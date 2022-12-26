Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 26th

Ivanhoe Electric’s (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 26th. Ivanhoe Electric had issued 14,388,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $169,059,000 based on an initial share price of $11.75. After the expiration of Ivanhoe Electric’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

IE opened at 12.23 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $22,213,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $9,176,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $7,916,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

